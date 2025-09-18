12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- TCTM Kids IT Education VSA shares moved upwards by 19.4% to $3.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.2 million.
- Massimo MAMO stock rose 13.71% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.5 million.
- Children's Place PLCE stock moved upwards by 10.14% to $8.33. The company's market cap stands at $167.5 million.
- Robo.ai AIIO stock moved upwards by 8.29% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $650.5 million.
- ZSPACE ZSPC shares moved upwards by 7.73% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.
- Chijet Motor Co CJET shares increased by 7.44% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
Losers
- Educational Development EDUC stock decreased by 16.7% to $1.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
- Allied Gaming AGAE stock declined by 11.77% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million.
- Lazydays Holdings GORV stock decreased by 9.16% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
- Linkage Global LGCB stock fell 8.76% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
- StableX Technologies SBLX stock decreased by 8.01% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.
- Visionary Holdings GV stock fell 7.86% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
