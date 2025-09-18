12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

TCTM Kids IT Education VSA shares moved upwards by 19.4% to $3.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.2 million.

Losers

Educational Development EDUC stock decreased by 16.7% to $1.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.

stock decreased by 8.01% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million. Visionary Holdings GV stock fell 7.86% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.