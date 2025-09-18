September 18, 2025 8:09 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • 89bio ETNB shares increased by 86.0% to $15.03 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics APVO stock increased by 65.95% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
  • Psyence Biomedical PBM shares increased by 55.37% to $5.78.
  • AquaBounty Techs AQB shares increased by 44.73% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
  • MSP Recovery MSPR shares moved upwards by 28.9% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.
  • Adagio Medical Holdings ADGM stock moved upwards by 26.38% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.

Losers

  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares declined by 21.9% to $4.34 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
  • BioCardia BCDA shares declined by 11.41% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
  • CDT Equity CDT stock declined by 11.0% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
  • Curanex Pharmaceuticals CURX stock declined by 9.56% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $42.8 million.
  • NLS Pharmaceutics NLSP stock declined by 7.39% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
  • SciSparc SPRC shares decreased by 7.16% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ADGM Logo
ADGMAdagio Medical Holdings Inc
$1.62-0.61%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
55.32
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
APVO Logo
APVOAptevo Therapeutics Inc
$2.2559.6%
AQB Logo
AQBAquaBounty Technologies Inc
$1.6544.7%
BCDA Logo
BCDABioCardia Inc
$1.40-8.79%
CDT Logo
CDTCDT Equity Inc
$0.7928-11.8%
CURX Logo
CURXCuranex Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.38-8.91%
ETNB Logo
ETNB89bio Inc
$14.9885.4%
MSPR Logo
MSPRMSP Recovery Inc
$1.28-%
NLSP Logo
NLSPNLS Pharmaceutics Ltd
$2.082.46%
PBM Logo
PBMPsyence Biomedical Ltd
$4.6725.5%
SLRX Logo
SLRXSalarius Pharmaceuticals Inc
$4.35-21.7%
SPRC Logo
SPRCSciSparc Ltd
$4.21-5.84%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved