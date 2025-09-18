12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- 89bio ETNB shares increased by 86.0% to $15.03 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Aptevo Therapeutics APVO stock increased by 65.95% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
- Psyence Biomedical PBM shares increased by 55.37% to $5.78.
- AquaBounty Techs AQB shares increased by 44.73% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- MSP Recovery MSPR shares moved upwards by 28.9% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.
- Adagio Medical Holdings ADGM stock moved upwards by 26.38% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.
Losers
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares declined by 21.9% to $4.34 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- BioCardia BCDA shares declined by 11.41% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
- CDT Equity CDT stock declined by 11.0% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- Curanex Pharmaceuticals CURX stock declined by 9.56% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $42.8 million.
- NLS Pharmaceutics NLSP stock declined by 7.39% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
- SciSparc SPRC shares decreased by 7.16% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
