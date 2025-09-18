12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

89bio ETNB shares increased by 86.0% to $15.03 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Losers

Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares declined by 21.9% to $4.34 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

stock declined by 7.39% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million. SciSparc SPRC shares decreased by 7.16% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.