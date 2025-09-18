12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Datavault AI DVLT stock moved upwards by 50.3% to $0.52 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 million.
- Intel INTC stock moved upwards by 29.6% to $32.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.2 billion.
- Nvni Group NVNI stock moved upwards by 12.9% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.2 million.
- Bitfarms BITF stock rose 12.13% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Ambiq Micro AMBQ stock increased by 10.94% to $36.58. The company's market cap stands at $601.2 million.
- Synopsys SNPS shares rose 10.6% to $470.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.0 billion.
Losers
- Aeluma ALMU stock fell 13.4% to $14.77 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $270.9 million.
- Red Cat Holdings RCAT shares declined by 11.27% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Saverone 2014 SVRE shares fell 7.41% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
- Data I/O DAIO shares declined by 5.71% to $3.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million.
- Airgain AIRG stock decreased by 4.91% to $4.07. The company's market cap stands at $50.4 million.
- Advanced Micro Devices AMD stock fell 4.75% to $151.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.0 billion.
