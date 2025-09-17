12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Nanobiotix NBTX shares rose 60.8% to $17.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $469.6 million.

AquaBounty Techs AQB stock moved upwards by 48.24% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

rYojbaba RYOJ shares increased by 14.07% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.

Bone Biologics BBLG stock moved upwards by 11.84% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

Cadrenal Therapeutics CVKD shares increased by 7.99% to $13.65. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 million.

Tectonic Therapeutic TECX stock increased by 6.57% to $16.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $299.5 million.

Losers

Helius Medical Tech HSDT shares fell 7.7% to $21.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.

Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN shares decreased by 6.12% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.

Ocugen OCGN stock fell 6.07% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $365.3 million.

Entero Therapeutics ENTO shares fell 5.8% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC stock fell 5.1% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.9 million.

Indaptus Therapeutics INDP stock declined by 5.07% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

