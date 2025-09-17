September 17, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Earlyworks Co ELWS shares increased by 12.6% to $2.59 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock moved upwards by 8.53% to $9.77. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
  • FuelCell Energy FCEL shares increased by 6.15% to $8.12. The company's market cap stands at $219.2 million.
  • Eshallgo EHGO stock rose 5.38% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.
  • Turbo Energy TURB stock increased by 4.79% to $11.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.6 million.
  • Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs PPIH stock rose 4.32% to $24.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Losers

  • Falcons Beyond Global FBYD shares decreased by 7.0% to $12.88 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $427.8 million.
  • C3is CISS shares declined by 6.18% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
  • Lavoro LVRO shares declined by 5.74% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.8 million.
  • flyExclusive FLYX stock declined by 5.54% to $5.12. The company's market cap stands at $101.1 million.
  • Multi Ways Holdings MWG stock decreased by 5.35% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
  • Intercont (Cayman) NCT shares decreased by 5.11% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

