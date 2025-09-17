12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- The9 NCTY stock moved upwards by 6.3% to $10.65 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.6 million.
- MicroAlgo MLGO stock increased by 5.39% to $12.12. The company's market cap stands at $109.5 million.
- Key Tronic KTCC shares rose 4.59% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $38.9 million.
- IonQ IONQ stock rose 4.58% to $68.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 billion.
- Wrap Technologies WRAP stock moved upwards by 4.2% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $106.7 million.
- Datavault AI DVLT stock rose 4.17% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million.
Losers
- Aeluma ALMU stock decreased by 13.1% to $14.83 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $271.7 million.
- Red Cat Holdings RCAT shares declined by 6.57% to $10.53. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Taitron Components TAIT stock fell 5.67% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.
- Sphere 3D ANY shares declined by 3.99% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.
- Whitefiber WYFI stock decreased by 3.15% to $20.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $729.2 million.
- Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD shares declined by 3.11% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $49.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AMODAlpha Modus Holdings Inc
$1.255.93%
ANYSphere 3D Corp
$0.6700-4.96%
DVLTDatavault AI Inc
$0.3597-19.2%
IONQIonQ Inc
$68.089.35%
KTCCKey Tronic Corp
$3.60-0.68%
MLGOMicroAlgo Inc
$11.8017.9%
NCTYThe9 Ltd
$10.15-5.58%
RCATRed Cat Holdings Inc
$10.22-5.64%
TAITTaitron Components Inc
$2.42-3.80%
WRAPWrap Technologies Inc
$2.236.19%
WYFIWhitefiber Inc
$20.405.81%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.