12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

The9 NCTY stock moved upwards by 6.3% to $10.65 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.6 million.

Losers

Aeluma ALMU stock decreased by 13.1% to $14.83 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $271.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.