12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Visionary Holdings GV shares moved upwards by 73.0% to $2.88 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.

Educational Development EDUC shares increased by 14.57% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.

Luminar Technologies LAZR stock moved upwards by 13.74% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.0 million.

Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock moved upwards by 11.89% to $5.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.

Sonder Holdings SOND stock moved upwards by 11.24% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.

TCTM Kids IT Education VSA stock moved upwards by 11.08% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $115.3 million.

Losers

Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares fell 19.5% to $0.54 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Lazydays Holdings GORV stock declined by 16.02% to $2.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

Chijet Motor Co CJET shares declined by 14.18% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.

Epsium Enterprise EPSM stock decreased by 13.81% to $35.59. The company's market cap stands at $554.8 million.

RCI Hospitality Hldgs RICK shares declined by 11.92% to $25.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $251.0 million.

MOGU MOGU shares fell 11.31% to $4.43. The company's market cap stands at $41.0 million.

