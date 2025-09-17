12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

SciSparc SPRC stock increased by 130.2% to $4.24 during Wednesday's regular session.

CDT Equity CDT stock moved upwards by 42.65% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.

Apollomics APLM stock rose 38.17% to $16.83. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.

Vivani Medical VANI shares rose 22.31% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.6 million.

USBC USBC shares increased by 19.58% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.9 million.

Entero Therapeutics ENTO stock moved upwards by 18.22% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.

Losers

Curanex Pharmaceuticals CURX stock fell 82.7% to $1.59 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.1 million.

Enveric Biosciences ENVB stock declined by 28.44% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.

Co-Diagnostics CODX shares decreased by 27.2% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.

Intelligent Bio Solutions INBS shares decreased by 26.07% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.

MetaVia MTVA shares fell 18.05% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.

Bio Green Med Solution BGMS shares decreased by 12.41% to $4.45. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

