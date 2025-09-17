12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- SciSparc SPRC stock increased by 130.2% to $4.24 during Wednesday's regular session.
- CDT Equity CDT stock moved upwards by 42.65% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
- Apollomics APLM stock rose 38.17% to $16.83. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
- Vivani Medical VANI shares rose 22.31% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.6 million.
- USBC USBC shares increased by 19.58% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.9 million.
- Entero Therapeutics ENTO stock moved upwards by 18.22% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
Losers
- Curanex Pharmaceuticals CURX stock fell 82.7% to $1.59 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.1 million.
- Enveric Biosciences ENVB stock declined by 28.44% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
- Co-Diagnostics CODX shares decreased by 27.2% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.
- Intelligent Bio Solutions INBS shares decreased by 26.07% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
- MetaVia MTVA shares fell 18.05% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.
- Bio Green Med Solution BGMS shares decreased by 12.41% to $4.45. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
