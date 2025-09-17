12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

MicroAlgo MLGO stock increased by 20.3% to $12.04 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $109.5 million.

stock increased by 20.3% to $12.04 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $109.5 million. Nvni Group NVNI shares increased by 19.28% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $60.8 million.

shares increased by 19.28% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $60.8 million. Focus Universal FCUV stock increased by 18.84% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.

stock increased by 18.84% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million. Oblong OBLG shares rose 14.22% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.

shares rose 14.22% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million. Interlink Electronics LINK stock rose 13.86% to $10.1. The company's market cap stands at $87.4 million.

stock rose 13.86% to $10.1. The company's market cap stands at $87.4 million. Soluna Holdings SLNHP stock moved upwards by 13.54% to $6.25. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

Losers

Boxlight BOXL stock fell 31.9% to $1.72 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.

stock fell 31.9% to $1.72 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million. U-BX Technology UBXG shares fell 19.28% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $51.3 million.

shares fell 19.28% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $51.3 million. Datavault AI DVLT shares decreased by 15.04% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million.

shares decreased by 15.04% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million. Syntec Optics Holdings OPTX shares declined by 12.27% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $77.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

shares declined by 12.27% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $77.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Forward Industries FORD stock decreased by 11.15% to $33.19. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million.

stock decreased by 11.15% to $33.19. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million. SmartKem SMTK shares declined by 10.25% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.