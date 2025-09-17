12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Intelligent Protection IPM shares increased by 35.8% to $2.62 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million.
- Fluent FLNT shares rose 8.33% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.2 million.
- Baidu BIDU shares rose 7.6% to $133.2. The company's market cap stands at $43.4 billion.
- CTRL Group MCTR shares moved upwards by 7.14% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.
- Fangdd Network Group DUO shares increased by 6.98% to $3.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
- GD Culture Group GDC stock increased by 6.15% to $7.42. The company's market cap stands at $117.4 million.
Losers
- LiveOne LVO shares fell 7.1% to $0.49 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $61.3 million.
- Manchester United MANU shares declined by 6.86% to $15.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- NextPlat NXPL shares decreased by 6.38% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.
- iOThree IOTR stock declined by 6.34% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
- QMMM Holdings QMMM shares decreased by 5.49% to $83.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.
- Tryhard Holdings THH shares fell 5.3% to $6.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $357.6 million.
