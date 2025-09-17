12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

GD Culture Group GDC stock increased by 6.15% to $7.42. The company's market cap stands at $117.4 million.

Losers

Tryhard Holdings THH shares fell 5.3% to $6.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $357.6 million.

