September 17, 2025 8:12 AM

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • SciSparc SPRC shares rose 125.5% to $4.15 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Vyome Holdings HIND stock increased by 47.22% to $8.9. The company's market cap stands at $159.3 million.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX shares moved upwards by 20.64% to $9.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
  • Aprea Therapeutics APRE stock increased by 19.58% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
  • Oruka Therapeutics ORKA stock increased by 19.46% to $17.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $558.0 million.
  • Vivani Medical VANI stock rose 13.22% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $71.6 million.

Losers

  • Co-Diagnostics CODX shares declined by 18.6% to $0.52 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.
  • MetaVia MTVA shares decreased by 15.79% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.
  • MSP Recovery MSPR shares declined by 11.68% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
  • TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ stock declined by 11.4% to $10.34. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
  • iSpecimen ISPC stock fell 10.06% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
  • Traws Pharma TRAW stock decreased by 8.3% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

