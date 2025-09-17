12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- SciSparc SPRC shares rose 125.5% to $4.15 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Vyome Holdings HIND stock increased by 47.22% to $8.9. The company's market cap stands at $159.3 million.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX shares moved upwards by 20.64% to $9.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- Aprea Therapeutics APRE stock increased by 19.58% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
- Oruka Therapeutics ORKA stock increased by 19.46% to $17.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $558.0 million.
- Vivani Medical VANI stock rose 13.22% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $71.6 million.
Losers
- Co-Diagnostics CODX shares declined by 18.6% to $0.52 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.
- MetaVia MTVA shares decreased by 15.79% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.
- MSP Recovery MSPR shares declined by 11.68% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
- TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ stock declined by 11.4% to $10.34. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
- iSpecimen ISPC stock fell 10.06% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
- Traws Pharma TRAW stock decreased by 8.3% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.
