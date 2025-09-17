12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Volato Group SOAR stock rose 11.2% to $1.89 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.

Losers

FGI Industries FGI shares fell 24.2% to $7.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.

shares fell 14.71% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.8 million. C3is CISS stock decreased by 14.34% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.