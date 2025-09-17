12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Volato Group SOAR stock rose 11.2% to $1.89 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
- Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG stock rose 9.1% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.
- Eastern International ELOG stock rose 6.77% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.
- Addentax Group ATXG stock moved upwards by 6.59% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares rose 6.13% to $8.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- Jayud Global Logistics JYD stock moved upwards by 6.05% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
Losers
- FGI Industries FGI shares fell 24.2% to $7.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.
- Turbo Energy TURB stock fell 22.1% to $9.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.6 million.
- Toppoint Holdings TOPP shares fell 20.0% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $35.0 million.
- Flux Power Holdings FLUX stock fell 14.93% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Lavoro LVRO shares fell 14.71% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.8 million.
- C3is CISS stock decreased by 14.34% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
ATXGAddentax Group Corp
$0.6004-%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
21.86
Growth
19.13
Quality
N/A
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CISSC3is Inc
$2.31-12.8%
ELOGEastern International Ltd
$2.7717.4%
FGIFGI Industries Ltd
$7.28-23.4%
FLUXFlux Power Holdings Inc
$2.73-13.3%
GLXGGalaxy Payroll Group Ltd
$6.102.39%
JYDJayud Global Logistics Ltd
$0.15195.63%
LVROLavoro Ltd
$1.77-13.2%
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$8.826.14%
SOARVolato Group Inc
$1.70-%
TOPPToppoint Holdings Inc
$1.60-20.0%
TURBTurbo Energy SA
$10.00-19.4%
