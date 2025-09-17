September 17, 2025 8:12 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI stock rose 60.0% to $3.12 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
  • SmartRent SMRT shares moved upwards by 10.32% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $291.5 million.
  • Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL stock increased by 9.28% to $2.0.
  • Workday WDAY stock increased by 8.63% to $237.93. The company's market cap stands at $58.4 billion.
  • MMTEC MTC stock increased by 7.23% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC shares rose 7.09% to $17.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.

Losers

  • Boxlight BOXL stock fell 22.2% to $1.96 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
  • Syntec Optics Holdings OPTX shares fell 17.46% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Integrated Media Tech IMTE stock fell 14.18% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.
  • Forward Industries FORD shares fell 10.47% to $33.44. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million.
  • PicoCELA PCLA shares fell 8.44% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
  • Infobird Co IFBD shares fell 6.58% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

