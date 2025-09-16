12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- NextPlat NXPL shares increased by 6.6% to $0.83 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
- Sound Group SOGP shares moved upwards by 4.86% to $22.0. The company's market cap stands at $135.0 million.
- Direct Digital Holdings DRCT shares moved upwards by 4.22% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
- Brera Holdings BREA shares rose 3.56% to $7.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
- GD Culture Group GDC stock rose 2.84% to $7.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.4 million.
- Electronic Arts EA shares rose 2.69% to $176.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.1 billion.
Losers
- TNL Mediagene TNMG stock decreased by 5.5% to $0.31 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
- Brag House Holdings TBH shares fell 4.17% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
- Moving iMage Technologies MITQ stock declined by 3.92% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.
- Lee Enterprises LEE stock declined by 3.92% to $5.65. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million.
- Dolphin Entertainment DLPN stock fell 3.61% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
- Everbright Digital Hldgs EDHL stock decreased by 3.44% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
