12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- SciSparc SPRC shares rose 113.7% to $3.93 during Tuesday's after-market session.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX stock increased by 25.31% to $9.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- Meihua Intl Medical Techs MHUA shares moved upwards by 8.9% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
- Kindly MD NAKA stock moved upwards by 6.66% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $466.3 million.
- Apollomics APLM stock moved upwards by 6.56% to $12.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.
- ProQR Therapeutics PRQR stock moved upwards by 6.53% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $210.2 million.
Losers
- BioLine Rx BLRX shares fell 8.2% to $3.57 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
- rYojbaba RYOJ stock declined by 7.59% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
- CNS Pharma CNSP stock decreased by 7.55% to $8.45. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- BioAtla BCAB stock declined by 7.0% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.
- MetaVia MTVA stock declined by 6.77% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC shares fell 6.05% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $215.8 million.
