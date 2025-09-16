September 16, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • SciSparc SPRC shares rose 113.7% to $3.93 during Tuesday's after-market session.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX stock increased by 25.31% to $9.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
  • Meihua Intl Medical Techs MHUA shares moved upwards by 8.9% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
  • Kindly MD NAKA stock moved upwards by 6.66% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $466.3 million.
  • Apollomics APLM stock moved upwards by 6.56% to $12.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.
  • ProQR Therapeutics PRQR stock moved upwards by 6.53% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $210.2 million.

Losers

  • BioLine Rx BLRX shares fell 8.2% to $3.57 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
  • rYojbaba RYOJ stock declined by 7.59% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
  • CNS Pharma CNSP stock decreased by 7.55% to $8.45. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
  • BioAtla BCAB stock declined by 7.0% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.
  • MetaVia MTVA stock declined by 6.77% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC shares fell 6.05% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $215.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

