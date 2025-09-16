12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

shares increased by 14.93% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million. BUUU Group BUUU stock rose 12.87% to $8.24. The company's market cap stands at $120.4 million.

Losers

shares fell 10.04% to $22.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.0 million. EPWK Holdings EPWK shares decreased by 9.57% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.