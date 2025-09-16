12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Webtoon Entertainment WBTN stock moved upwards by 37.2% to $20.52 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Brera Holdings BREA stock rose 32.4% to $9.07. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
- QMMM Holdings QMMM shares moved upwards by 18.46% to $85.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
- Cardlytics CDLX shares moved upwards by 18.11% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.6 million.
- Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares increased by 14.93% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.
- BUUU Group BUUU stock rose 12.87% to $8.24. The company's market cap stands at $120.4 million.
Losers
- GD Culture Group GDC shares declined by 30.8% to $6.73 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $163.4 million.
- Strive ASST stock declined by 21.39% to $4.89. The company's market cap stands at $97.1 million.
- Intelligent Group INTJ stock declined by 13.49% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
- Onfolio Holdings ONFO shares declined by 12.32% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Sound Group SOGP shares fell 10.04% to $22.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.0 million.
- EPWK Holdings EPWK shares decreased by 9.57% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
