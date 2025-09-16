September 16, 2025 1:07 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Co-Diagnostics CODX shares moved upwards by 51.3% to $0.53 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares moved upwards by 27.63% to $7.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 million.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock increased by 27.47% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
  • Kalaris Therapeutics KLRS stock rose 23.71% to $4.59. The company's market cap stands at $69.3 million.
  • Apollomics APLM shares increased by 23.25% to $11.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.
  • Kindly MD NAKA shares increased by 20.96% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $466.3 million.

Losers

  • Bionano Genomics BNGO stock decreased by 39.7% to $1.67 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
  • VivoSim Labs VIVS stock fell 26.3% to $3.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
  • bioAffinity Technologies BIAF stock decreased by 23.89% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
  • NanoVibronix NAOV shares fell 21.78% to $8.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY shares declined by 21.17% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.
  • MetaVia MTVA stock declined by 20.01% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

