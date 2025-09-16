12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Co-Diagnostics CODX shares moved upwards by 51.3% to $0.53 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.

Losers

Bionano Genomics BNGO stock decreased by 39.7% to $1.67 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.

shares declined by 21.17% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million. MetaVia MTVA stock declined by 20.01% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.

