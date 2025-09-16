12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Turbo Energy TURB stock rose 459.6% to $15.11 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.
- FGI Industries FGI shares increased by 136.3% to $9.38. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- Flux Power Holdings FLUX shares rose 34.75% to $2.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Lavoro LVRO stock rose 26.98% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $163.4 million.
- C3is CISS shares rose 17.69% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- Skillsoft SKIL stock moved upwards by 11.57% to $14.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.1 million.
Losers
- Hyperscale Data GPUS shares declined by 13.9% to $0.39 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.
- Freight Technologies FRGT stock declined by 12.42% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
- Rocket Lab RKLB shares fell 11.91% to $47.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 billion.
- Rain Enhancement RAIN stock declined by 11.1% to $5.97. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 million.
- Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs PPIH stock decreased by 10.66% to $23.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock declined by 10.6% to $4.81. The company's market cap stands at $530.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
