12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Boxlight BOXL shares rose 65.2% to $2.86 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.

Soluna Holdings SLNHP stock moved upwards by 43.83% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

Nukkleus NUKK stock moved upwards by 17.65% to $6.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 million.

Datavault AI DVLT shares rose 15.72% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.

BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock rose 15.12% to $5.86. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

Bitfarms BITF shares rose 13.95% to $2.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Losers

LivePerson LPSN shares fell 23.5% to $0.68 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $85.2 million.

Oblong OBLG shares declined by 13.38% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.

Wolfspeed WOLF shares fell 13.35% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $463.1 million.

Adtran Holdings ADTN shares fell 13.32% to $9.05. The company's market cap stands at $835.7 million.

LightPath Technologies LPTH shares decreased by 9.99% to $6.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.4 million.

Optical Cable OCC stock decreased by 9.54% to $8.44. The company's market cap stands at $76.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

