12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Birks Group BGI shares moved upwards by 96.5% to $1.67 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.
- Robo.ai AIIO stock increased by 23.17% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $508.9 million.
- Foresight Autonomous FRSX stock moved upwards by 10.79% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Wah Fu Education Group WAFU shares increased by 9.81% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
- Jumia Technologies JMIA shares rose 9.66% to $10.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Aureus Greenway Holdings AGH shares increased by 7.22% to $4.48. The company's market cap stands at $61.0 million.
Losers
- Chijet Motor Co CJET stock decreased by 19.7% to $0.09 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
- Envirotech Vehicles EVTV shares decreased by 18.98% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.
- Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY stock declined by 18.57% to $19.7. The company's market cap stands at $836.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Fitell FTEL shares decreased by 17.97% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
- Gogoro GGR stock declined by 13.84% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.5 million.
- ZSPACE ZSPC shares declined by 13.05% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AIIORobo.ai Inc
$1.8924.8%
BGIBirks Group Inc
$1.6189.6%
CJETChijet Motor Co Inc
$0.0924-19.3%
EVTVEnvirotech Vehicles Inc
$2.21-19.3%
FRSXForesight Autonomous Holdings Ltd
$2.142.64%
FTELFitell Corp
$0.4498-17.4%
GGRGogoro Inc
$0.2835-12.5%
JMIAJumia Technologies AG
$10.709.30%
PLAYDave & Buster's Entertainment Inc
$20.18-16.6%
WAFUWah Fu Education Group Ltd
$1.8215.2%
ZSPCZSPACE Inc
$1.620.62%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.