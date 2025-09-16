12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Birks Group BGI shares moved upwards by 96.5% to $1.67 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.

shares rose 9.66% to $10.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. Aureus Greenway Holdings AGH shares increased by 7.22% to $4.48. The company's market cap stands at $61.0 million.

Losers

Chijet Motor Co CJET stock decreased by 19.7% to $0.09 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.

stock declined by 13.84% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.5 million. ZSPACE ZSPC shares declined by 13.05% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.