September 16, 2025 8:13 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • CNS Pharma CNSP stock rose 23.6% to $11.37 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock increased by 21.54% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
  • Harvard Bioscience HBIO stock increased by 15.01% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
  • Bio Green Med Solution BGMS stock rose 12.59% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
  • rYojbaba RYOJ stock moved upwards by 12.24% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
  • Abeona Therapeutics ABEO stock increased by 11.78% to $6.4. The company's market cap stands at $293.5 million.

Losers

  • NanoVibronix NAOV stock decreased by 13.5% to $9.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
  • MetaVia MTVA shares decreased by 12.67% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.
  • Titan Pharma TTNP shares declined by 10.69% to $3.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
  • bioAffinity Technologies BIAF stock declined by 10.68% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
  • Apimeds Pharmaceuticals APUS shares fell 9.41% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million.
  • AEON Biopharma AEON shares decreased by 8.91% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ABEO Logo
ABEOAbeona Therapeutics Inc
$5.72-0.09%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
51.06
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
0.29
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ADAP Logo
ADAPAdaptimmune Therapeutics PLC
$0.081021.6%
AEON Logo
AEONAEON Biopharma Inc
$0.79991.20%
APUS Logo
APUSApimeds Pharmaceuticals Us Inc
$1.84-8.91%
BGMS Logo
BGMSBio Green Med Solution Inc
$5.250.19%
BIAF Logo
BIAFbioAffinity Technologies Inc
$0.3200-8.68%
CNSP Logo
CNSPCNS Pharmaceuticals Inc
$8.60-6.52%
HBIO Logo
HBIOHarvard Bioscience Inc
$0.47187.35%
MTVA Logo
MTVAMetaVia Inc
$1.33-11.3%
NAOV Logo
NAOVNanoVibronix Inc
$9.25-13.6%
RYOJ Logo
RYOJrYojbaba Co Ltd
$1.96-%
TTNP Logo
TTNPTitan Pharmaceuticals Inc
$4.05-7.95%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved