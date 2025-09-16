12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- CNS Pharma CNSP stock rose 23.6% to $11.37 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock increased by 21.54% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
- Harvard Bioscience HBIO stock increased by 15.01% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
- Bio Green Med Solution BGMS stock rose 12.59% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
- rYojbaba RYOJ stock moved upwards by 12.24% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
- Abeona Therapeutics ABEO stock increased by 11.78% to $6.4. The company's market cap stands at $293.5 million.
Losers
- NanoVibronix NAOV stock decreased by 13.5% to $9.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
- MetaVia MTVA shares decreased by 12.67% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.
- Titan Pharma TTNP shares declined by 10.69% to $3.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- bioAffinity Technologies BIAF stock declined by 10.68% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
- Apimeds Pharmaceuticals APUS shares fell 9.41% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million.
- AEON Biopharma AEON shares decreased by 8.91% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
