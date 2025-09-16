12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Integrated Media Tech IMTE shares increased by 27.8% to $1.38 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.

Nukkleus NUKK shares moved upwards by 16.5% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.

Soluna Holdings SLNHP stock increased by 16.16% to $4.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

Wolfspeed WOLF stock moved upwards by 10.46% to $3.27. The company's market cap stands at $463.1 million.

X3 Holdings XTKG shares moved upwards by 9.99% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $172.9 million.

Soluna Holdings SLNH shares increased by 8.6% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.

Losers

Adtran Holdings ADTN stock declined by 10.0% to $9.4 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $835.7 million.

SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares fell 7.82% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.

Foxx Development Hldgs FOXX shares declined by 7.28% to $5.12. The company's market cap stands at $37.4 million.

Creative Global Tech CGTL shares fell 5.97% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.

XIAO-I AIXI shares decreased by 5.89% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.

Cheetah Mobile CMCM shares decreased by 5.85% to $7.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

