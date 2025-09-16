September 16, 2025 8:13 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Integrated Media Tech IMTE shares increased by 27.8% to $1.38 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
  • Nukkleus NUKK shares moved upwards by 16.5% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNHP stock increased by 16.16% to $4.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
  • Wolfspeed WOLF stock moved upwards by 10.46% to $3.27. The company's market cap stands at $463.1 million.
  • X3 Holdings XTKG shares moved upwards by 9.99% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $172.9 million.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNH shares increased by 8.6% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.

Losers

  • Adtran Holdings ADTN stock declined by 10.0% to $9.4 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $835.7 million.
  • SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares fell 7.82% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
  • Foxx Development Hldgs FOXX shares declined by 7.28% to $5.12. The company's market cap stands at $37.4 million.
  • Creative Global Tech CGTL shares fell 5.97% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
  • XIAO-I AIXI shares decreased by 5.89% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
  • Cheetah Mobile CMCM shares decreased by 5.85% to $7.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

