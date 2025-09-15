12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Lead Real Estate Co LRE shares moved upwards by 8.9% to $2.33 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.
- Connexa Sports Techs YYAI shares moved upwards by 7.94% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Interactive Strength TRNR stock rose 7.62% to $3.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
- EZGO Technologies EZGO stock moved upwards by 6.67% to $0.14.
- Fitell FTEL stock rose 6.44% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
- Lovesac LOVE shares rose 4.4% to $18.5. The company's market cap stands at $258.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY stock fell 14.3% to $20.72 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $817.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Leslies LESL stock declined by 8.12% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $61.9 million.
- XWELL XWEL stock fell 4.4% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
- Envirotech Vehicles EVTV stock declined by 4.38% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- Springview Holdings SPHL stock declined by 4.3% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
- Bollinger Innovations BINI shares decreased by 3.98% to $0.07. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
