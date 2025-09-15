12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Check-Cap CHEK stock rose 25.5% to $2.66 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock moved upwards by 17.39% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.

High Tide HITI shares increased by 11.14% to $4.09. The company's market cap stands at $298.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Titan Pharma TTNP stock increased by 8.86% to $4.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.

Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock moved upwards by 7.93% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.

Ernexa Therapeutics ERNA stock increased by 7.62% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

Losers

MetaVia MTVA stock decreased by 16.7% to $1.25 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.

bioAffinity Technologies BIAF shares fell 8.11% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

Galecto GLTO shares decreased by 7.43% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

Radiopharm Theranostics RADX shares declined by 7.41% to $6.25. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million.

Adagio Medical Holdings ADGM stock declined by 7.15% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.

Galectin Therapeutics GALT stock fell 6.67% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $344.0 million.

