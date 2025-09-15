12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Check-Cap CHEK stock rose 25.5% to $2.66 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock moved upwards by 17.39% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
- High Tide HITI shares increased by 11.14% to $4.09. The company's market cap stands at $298.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Titan Pharma TTNP stock increased by 8.86% to $4.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
- Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock moved upwards by 7.93% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
- Ernexa Therapeutics ERNA stock increased by 7.62% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
Losers
- MetaVia MTVA stock decreased by 16.7% to $1.25 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.
- bioAffinity Technologies BIAF shares fell 8.11% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
- Galecto GLTO shares decreased by 7.43% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Radiopharm Theranostics RADX shares declined by 7.41% to $6.25. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million.
- Adagio Medical Holdings ADGM stock declined by 7.15% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.
- Galectin Therapeutics GALT stock fell 6.67% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $344.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AYTUAytu BioPharma Inc
$2.391.27%
BIAFbioAffinity Technologies Inc
$0.321018.9%
CHEKCheck-Cap Ltd
$2.60248.6%
ERNAErnexa Therapeutics Inc
$1.27-1.55%
GALTGalectin Therapeutics Inc
$4.20-21.8%
GLTOGalecto Inc
$2.62-8.71%
HCTIHealthcare Triangle Inc
$2.56-0.78%
HITIHigh Tide Inc
$4.0919.2%
MTVAMetaVia Inc
$1.3086.8%
RADXRadiopharm Theranostics Ltd
$6.25-3.85%
TTNPTitan Pharmaceuticals Inc
$4.7911.7%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.