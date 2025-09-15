12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Nukkleus NUKK shares rose 9.7% to $5.65 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock rose 7.75% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $121.4 million.
- SmartRent SMRT stock rose 5.26% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $272.7 million.
- Socket Mobile SCKT shares increased by 4.8% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- Zenvia ZENV stock increased by 4.2% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Iveda Solutions IVDA stock moved upwards by 4.1% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
Losers
- Adtran Holdings ADTN shares declined by 9.0% to $9.5 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $809.3 million.
- Rekor Systems REKR shares declined by 8.35% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.6 million.
- Foxx Development Hldgs FOXX shares fell 8.15% to $5.19. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.
- Creative Global Tech CGTL shares decreased by 6.77% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
- Red Cat Holdings RCAT shares decreased by 4.95% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares declined by 3.9% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
