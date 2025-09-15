September 15, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Sound Group SOGP shares rose 21.1% to $27.59 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.5 million.
  • Telesat TSAT stock moved upwards by 20.72% to $26.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $307.2 million.
  • Smart Digital Group SDM shares increased by 16.47% to $11.47. The company's market cap stands at $263.2 million.
  • BUUU Group BUUU shares rose 15.17% to $8.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.1 million.
  • Cardlytics CDLX stock moved upwards by 15.17% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.6 million.
  • iHeartMedia IHRT stock increased by 13.51% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $388.8 million.

Losers

  • Asset Entities ASST stock decreased by 20.5% to $6.75 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.1 million.
  • Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares fell 15.41% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
  • Gamehaus Holdings GMHS shares decreased by 12.28% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • EPWK Holdings EPWK shares declined by 12.27% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
  • Fangdd Network Group DUO stock decreased by 10.36% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.
  • CTRL Group MCTR stock decreased by 9.91% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

