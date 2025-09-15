12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Check-Cap CHEK shares rose 225.1% to $2.42 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock moved upwards by 162.71% to $19.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

NanoVibronix NAOV stock rose 86.74% to $12.12. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

AVITA Medical RCEL shares increased by 47.43% to $6.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.2 million.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics GLUE stock rose 34.51% to $6.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $297.0 million.

C4 Therapeutics CCCC shares moved upwards by 32.33% to $3.52. The company's market cap stands at $188.8 million.

Losers

aTyr Pharma ATYR shares decreased by 81.8% to $1.1 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $590.8 million.

Kindly MD NAKA stock decreased by 49.83% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Cognition Therapeutics CGTX stock fell 28.81% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $191.4 million.

GlucoTrack GCTK shares decreased by 26.73% to $7.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

Bionano Genomics BNGO stock fell 24.1% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.

