12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Hyperscale Data GPUS shares increased by 32.4% to $0.49 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
- Energy Focus EFOI shares rose 18.15% to $2.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
- Marwynn Holdings MWYN shares rose 17.64% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.
- Mint MIMI shares rose 14.66% to $10.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.5 million.
- Flux Power Holdings FLUX stock rose 14.55% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.
- Richtech Robotics RR stock rose 13.54% to $3.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $377.1 million.
Losers
- Sidus Space SIDU shares decreased by 28.0% to $0.95 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million.
- Nuburu BURU stock decreased by 17.74% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
- Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs PPIH stock decreased by 17.31% to $25.64. The company's market cap stands at $247.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Skyline Builders Group SKBL shares declined by 16.4% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.8 million.
- Hang Feng Tech Innovation FOFO stock decreased by 16.18% to $10.35. The company's market cap stands at $82.3 million.
- CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares declined by 16.02% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $30.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
