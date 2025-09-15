September 15, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Hyperscale Data GPUS shares increased by 32.4% to $0.49 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
  • Energy Focus EFOI shares rose 18.15% to $2.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
  • Marwynn Holdings MWYN shares rose 17.64% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.
  • Mint MIMI shares rose 14.66% to $10.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.5 million.
  • Flux Power Holdings FLUX stock rose 14.55% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.
  • Richtech Robotics RR stock rose 13.54% to $3.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $377.1 million.

Losers

  • Sidus Space SIDU shares decreased by 28.0% to $0.95 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million.
  • Nuburu BURU stock decreased by 17.74% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
  • Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs PPIH stock decreased by 17.31% to $25.64. The company's market cap stands at $247.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Skyline Builders Group SKBL shares declined by 16.4% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.8 million.
  • Hang Feng Tech Innovation FOFO stock decreased by 16.18% to $10.35. The company's market cap stands at $82.3 million.
  • CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares declined by 16.02% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $30.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

