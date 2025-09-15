12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Hyperscale Data GPUS shares increased by 32.4% to $0.49 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.

Energy Focus EFOI shares rose 18.15% to $2.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.

Marwynn Holdings MWYN shares rose 17.64% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.

Mint MIMI shares rose 14.66% to $10.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.5 million.

Flux Power Holdings FLUX stock rose 14.55% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.

Richtech Robotics RR stock rose 13.54% to $3.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $377.1 million.

Losers

Sidus Space SIDU shares decreased by 28.0% to $0.95 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million.

Nuburu BURU stock decreased by 17.74% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.

Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs PPIH stock decreased by 17.31% to $25.64. The company's market cap stands at $247.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Skyline Builders Group SKBL shares declined by 16.4% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.8 million.

Hang Feng Tech Innovation FOFO stock decreased by 16.18% to $10.35. The company's market cap stands at $82.3 million.

CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares declined by 16.02% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $30.2 million.

