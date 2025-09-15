12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

QMMM Holdings QMMM stock moved upwards by 13.6% to $84.28 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.

Losers

BUUU Group BUUU stock decreased by 13.2% to $6.11 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.1 million.

Haoxi Health Technology HAO shares fell 5.31% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million. Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares fell 5.09% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.