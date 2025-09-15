12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- QMMM Holdings QMMM stock moved upwards by 13.6% to $84.28 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
- DallasNews DALN shares moved upwards by 10.51% to $15.79. The company's market cap stands at $76.4 million.
- Super League Enterprise SLE stock rose 7.54% to $3.28. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
- Moving iMage Technologies MITQ shares moved upwards by 7.5% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
- Intelligent Group INTJ stock rose 7.04% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.
- Global Interactive GITS shares increased by 6.48% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
Losers
- BUUU Group BUUU stock decreased by 13.2% to $6.11 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.1 million.
- ZW Data Action Tech CNET shares declined by 10.7% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- Mega Matrix MPU shares fell 5.74% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $91.1 million.
- Tryhard Holdings THH stock decreased by 5.59% to $6.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.2 million.
- Haoxi Health Technology HAO shares fell 5.31% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares fell 5.09% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BHATBlue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology
$1.71-3.39%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.12
Growth
21.60
Quality
N/A
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BUUUBUUU Group Ltd
$6.51-7.53%
CNETZW Data Action Technologies Inc
$1.78-8.72%
DALNDallasNews Corp
$15.498.41%
GITSGlobal Interactive Technologies Inc
$2.666.49%
HAOHaoxi Health Technology Ltd
$1.25-5.30%
INTJIntelligent Group Ltd
$0.71001.07%
MITQMoving iMage Technologies Inc
$1.275.83%
MPUMega Matrix Inc
$1.48-5.73%
QMMMQMMM Holdings Ltd
$83.0311.9%
SLESuper League Enterprise Inc
$3.00-1.64%
THHTryhard Holdings Ltd
$6.26-5.58%
