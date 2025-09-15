September 15, 2025 8:10 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Check-Cap CHEK stock increased by 353.1% to $3.38 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT shares rose 230.68% to $25.0. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
  • NanoVibronix NAOV shares moved upwards by 75.34% to $11.38. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • Monte Rosa Therapeutics GLUE stock increased by 50.1% to $7.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $297.0 million.
  • bioAffinity Technologies BIAF stock increased by 18.51% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
  • Oncolytics Biotech ONCY stock increased by 17.96% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.5 million.

Losers

  • Kindly MD NAKA stock decreased by 54.3% to $1.27 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • GlucoTrack GCTK shares decreased by 22.1% to $8.25. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
  • Akso Health AHG shares decreased by 16.31% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Adagio Medical Holdings ADGM stock fell 16.28% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.
  • Cocrystal Pharma COCP stock decreased by 10.13% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares decreased by 9.84% to $5.32. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

