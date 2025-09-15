12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Hyperscale Data GPUS shares moved upwards by 98.1% to $0.73 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
- DevvStream DEVS stock moved upwards by 21.8% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
- Freightos CRGO shares rose 14.28% to $3.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.6 million.
- Enigmatig EGG stock moved upwards by 14.18% to $6.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.9 million.
- Aeries Technology AERT stock moved upwards by 8.93% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock increased by 8.08% to $9.49. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
Losers
- Sidus Space SIDU stock decreased by 24.2% to $1.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.5 million.
- Hang Feng Tech Innovation FOFO stock fell 16.36% to $10.33. The company's market cap stands at $82.3 million.
- Multi Ways Holdings MWG stock declined by 14.9% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.
- Simpple SPPL stock fell 11.95% to $4.13. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.
- FGI Industries FGI stock declined by 9.76% to $3.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
- FBS Global FBGL stock decreased by 8.2% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
