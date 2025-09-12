12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Check-Cap CHEK shares increased by 111.7% to $1.57 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.

bioAffinity Technologies BIAF stock increased by 23.79% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP shares increased by 9.82% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.

GlucoTrack GCTK stock moved upwards by 9.51% to $11.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

rYojbaba RYOJ shares rose 7.49% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.

OneMedNet ONMD shares increased by 6.71% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $41.8 million.

Losers

Kalaris Therapeutics KLRS stock fell 7.0% to $3.62 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.0 million.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC shares declined by 5.53% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.5 million.

iSpecimen ISPC shares fell 5.46% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.

Indaptus Therapeutics INDP shares decreased by 4.66% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

INVO Fertility IVF stock decreased by 4.64% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.

Leap Therapeutics LPTX stock declined by 4.53% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.