12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Check-Cap CHEK shares increased by 111.7% to $1.57 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- bioAffinity Technologies BIAF stock increased by 23.79% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP shares increased by 9.82% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
- GlucoTrack GCTK stock moved upwards by 9.51% to $11.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- rYojbaba RYOJ shares rose 7.49% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.
- OneMedNet ONMD shares increased by 6.71% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $41.8 million.
Losers
- Kalaris Therapeutics KLRS stock fell 7.0% to $3.62 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.0 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC shares declined by 5.53% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.5 million.
- iSpecimen ISPC shares fell 5.46% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
- Indaptus Therapeutics INDP shares decreased by 4.66% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- INVO Fertility IVF stock decreased by 4.64% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- Leap Therapeutics LPTX stock declined by 4.53% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
