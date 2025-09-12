September 12, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Check-Cap CHEK shares increased by 111.7% to $1.57 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
  • bioAffinity Technologies BIAF stock increased by 23.79% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP shares increased by 9.82% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
  • GlucoTrack GCTK stock moved upwards by 9.51% to $11.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
  • rYojbaba RYOJ shares rose 7.49% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.
  • OneMedNet ONMD shares increased by 6.71% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $41.8 million.

Losers

  • Kalaris Therapeutics KLRS stock fell 7.0% to $3.62 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.0 million.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC shares declined by 5.53% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.5 million.
  • iSpecimen ISPC shares fell 5.46% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
  • Indaptus Therapeutics INDP shares decreased by 4.66% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
  • INVO Fertility IVF stock decreased by 4.64% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
  • Leap Therapeutics LPTX stock declined by 4.53% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ADAP Logo
ADAPAdaptimmune Therapeutics PLC
$0.062523.8%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
0.65
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BIAF Logo
BIAFbioAffinity Technologies Inc
$0.340733.7%
CHEK Logo
CHEKCheck-Cap Ltd
$1.62136.2%
GCTK Logo
GCTKGlucoTrack Inc
$11.71140.4%
INDP Logo
INDPIndaptus Therapeutics Inc
$2.47-12.7%
ISPC Logo
ISPCiSpecimen Inc
$1.8439.4%
IVF Logo
IVFINVO Fertility Inc
$1.02-%
KLRS Logo
KLRSKalaris Therapeutics Inc
$3.62-15.4%
LPTX Logo
LPTXLeap Therapeutics Inc
$0.2851-%
ONMD Logo
ONMDOneMedNet Corp
$0.9000-0.86%
RYOJ Logo
RYOJrYojbaba Co Ltd
$2.156.44%
SXTC Logo
SXTCChina SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.9111.1%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved