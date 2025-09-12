12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Elite Express Holding ETS stock increased by 6.0% to $1.06 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.

stock increased by 6.0% to $1.06 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million. Aeries Technology AERT stock increased by 5.77% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.

stock increased by 5.77% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million. INLIF INLF shares moved upwards by 5.04% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.04% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million. Smart Powerr CREG stock moved upwards by 4.54% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.54% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million. Ten-League International TLIH stock rose 4.51% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.

stock rose 4.51% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million. DEFSEC Technologies DFSC stock moved upwards by 4.18% to $3.24. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

Losers

Multi Ways Holdings MWG shares fell 20.1% to $0.27 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.

shares fell 20.1% to $0.27 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million. Sidus Space SIDU shares declined by 12.89% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $33.0 million.

shares declined by 12.89% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $33.0 million. MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ shares declined by 6.34% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.4 million.

shares declined by 6.34% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.4 million. BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC stock declined by 5.53% to $5.13. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.

stock declined by 5.53% to $5.13. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million. GEE Group JOB shares fell 4.67% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.

shares fell 4.67% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million. FBS Global FBGL stock declined by 4.35% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.