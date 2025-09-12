12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Allied Gaming AGAE shares rose 76.1% to $1.6 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million.

shares rose 76.1% to $1.6 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million. Vestand VSTD stock moved upwards by 55.03% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 55.03% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million. Envirotech Vehicles EVTV shares moved upwards by 22.9% to $3.38. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.

shares moved upwards by 22.9% to $3.38. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million. Genius Group GNS shares moved upwards by 19.43% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 19.43% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 million. QuantaSing Group QSG shares moved upwards by 19.42% to $11.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $497.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 19.42% to $11.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $497.3 million. ECD Automotive Design ECDA stock increased by 18.71% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.

Losers

Rent the Runway RENT shares declined by 28.6% to $5.63 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

shares declined by 28.6% to $5.63 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Bollinger Innovations BINI stock decreased by 18.47% to $0.07.

stock decreased by 18.47% to $0.07. Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC stock declined by 16.67% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $912.8 million.

stock declined by 16.67% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $912.8 million. Epsium Enterprise EPSM stock declined by 16.51% to $39.01. The company's market cap stands at $627.8 million.

stock declined by 16.51% to $39.01. The company's market cap stands at $627.8 million. Vince Holding VNCE stock declined by 14.34% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $39.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

stock declined by 14.34% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $39.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago. Digital Brands Group DBGI stock decreased by 12.26% to $10.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.