September 12, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Allied Gaming AGAE shares rose 76.1% to $1.6 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million.
  • Vestand VSTD stock moved upwards by 55.03% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.
  • Envirotech Vehicles EVTV shares moved upwards by 22.9% to $3.38. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
  • Genius Group GNS shares moved upwards by 19.43% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 million.
  • QuantaSing Group QSG shares moved upwards by 19.42% to $11.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $497.3 million.
  • ECD Automotive Design ECDA stock increased by 18.71% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.

Losers

  • Rent the Runway RENT shares declined by 28.6% to $5.63 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Bollinger Innovations BINI stock decreased by 18.47% to $0.07.
  • Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC stock declined by 16.67% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $912.8 million.
  • Epsium Enterprise EPSM stock declined by 16.51% to $39.01. The company's market cap stands at $627.8 million.
  • Vince Holding VNCE stock declined by 14.34% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $39.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI stock decreased by 12.26% to $10.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AGAE Logo
AGAEAllied Gaming & Entertainment Inc
$1.5570.2%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
10.22
Growth
17.91
Quality
N/A
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BINI Logo
BINIBollinger Innovations Inc
$0.0678-18.8%
DBGI Logo
DBGIDigital Brands Group Inc
$10.10-11.6%
ECDA Logo
ECDAECD Automotive Design Inc
$0.135015.4%
EPSM Logo
EPSMEpsium Enterprise Ltd
$39.84-14.7%
EVTV Logo
EVTVEnvirotech Vehicles Inc
$3.4224.2%
GNS Logo
GNSGenius Group Ltd
$1.0517.2%
MSC Logo
MSCStudio City International Holdings Ltd
$4.01-15.4%
QSG Logo
QSGQuantaSing Group Ltd
$11.5718.9%
RENT Logo
RENTRent the Runway Inc
$5.72-27.5%
VNCE Logo
VNCEVince Holding Corp
$2.63-16.3%
VSTD Logo
VSTDVestand Inc
$2.0256.5%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved