12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- GlucoTrack GCTK shares increased by 149.5% to $12.15 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
- HCW Biologics HCWB shares increased by 69.57% to $5.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
- iSpecimen ISPC shares moved upwards by 64.01% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
- Addex Therapeutics ADXN shares rose 32.91% to $11.67. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- Polyrizon PLRZ stock moved upwards by 26.85% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- Cosmos Health COSM shares increased by 26.2% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.
Losers
- Kindly MD NAKA stock fell 25.3% to $2.95 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Profusa PFSA shares declined by 16.51% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
- ProPhase Labs PRPH shares declined by 15.52% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
- Indaptus Therapeutics INDP shares declined by 13.08% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- Mira Pharmaceuticals MIRA shares decreased by 12.66% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.
- Silexion Therapeutics SLXN stock decreased by 12.38% to $4.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
