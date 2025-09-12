12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

GlucoTrack GCTK shares increased by 149.5% to $12.15 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.

shares increased by 149.5% to $12.15 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million. HCW Biologics HCWB shares increased by 69.57% to $5.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.

shares increased by 69.57% to $5.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million. iSpecimen ISPC shares moved upwards by 64.01% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 64.01% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million. Addex Therapeutics ADXN shares rose 32.91% to $11.67. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.

shares rose 32.91% to $11.67. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million. Polyrizon PLRZ stock moved upwards by 26.85% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 26.85% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million. Cosmos Health COSM shares increased by 26.2% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.

Losers

Kindly MD NAKA stock fell 25.3% to $2.95 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

stock fell 25.3% to $2.95 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. Profusa PFSA shares declined by 16.51% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.

shares declined by 16.51% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million. ProPhase Labs PRPH shares declined by 15.52% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.

shares declined by 15.52% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million. Indaptus Therapeutics INDP shares declined by 13.08% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

shares declined by 13.08% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million. Mira Pharmaceuticals MIRA shares decreased by 12.66% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.

shares decreased by 12.66% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million. Silexion Therapeutics SLXN stock decreased by 12.38% to $4.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

