September 12, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • IBEX IBEX stock rose 33.2% to $40.59 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $407.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG shares moved upwards by 23.13% to $7.22. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
  • BGSF BGSF shares increased by 19.68% to $7.66. The company's market cap stands at $71.4 million.
  • Magnitude International MAGH shares increased by 18.7% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.
  • Zenta Group Co ZGM shares rose 17.68% to $3.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 million.
  • BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC shares rose 14.4% to $4.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

Losers

  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock decreased by 13.9% to $8.72 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
  • Huachen AI Parking Mgmt HCAI stock fell 11.35% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.
  • FiscalNote Holdings NOTE stock fell 10.54% to $4.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.2 million.
  • Proficient Auto Logistics PAL shares fell 10.11% to $6.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.5 million.
  • Rain Enhancement RAIN shares decreased by 9.96% to $6.15. The company's market cap stands at $51.8 million.
  • CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs CDTG shares decreased by 9.6% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BGLC Logo
BGLCBioNexus Gene Lab Corp
$4.8312.3%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
62.74
Growth
16.66
Quality
N/A
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BGSF Logo
BGSFBGSF Inc
$7.7921.7%
CDTG Logo
CDTGCDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd
$0.8898-4.32%
GLXG Logo
GLXGGalaxy Payroll Group Ltd
$7.1521.9%
HCAI Logo
HCAIHuachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co Ltd
$0.7500-12.3%
IBEX Logo
IBEXIBEX Ltd
$40.9634.5%
MAGH Logo
MAGHMagnitude International Ltd
$1.4217.1%
NOTE Logo
NOTEFiscalNote Holdings Inc
$4.51-11.5%
PAL Logo
PALProficient Auto Logistics Inc
$6.92-10.4%
RAIN Logo
RAINRain Enhancement Technologies Holdco Inc
$5.82-14.8%
SGBX Logo
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$8.72-13.9%
ZGM Logo
ZGMZenta Group Co Ltd
$3.4022.7%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved