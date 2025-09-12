12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- IBEX IBEX stock rose 33.2% to $40.59 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $407.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG shares moved upwards by 23.13% to $7.22. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
- BGSF BGSF shares increased by 19.68% to $7.66. The company's market cap stands at $71.4 million.
- Magnitude International MAGH shares increased by 18.7% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.
- Zenta Group Co ZGM shares rose 17.68% to $3.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 million.
- BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC shares rose 14.4% to $4.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
Losers
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock decreased by 13.9% to $8.72 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- Huachen AI Parking Mgmt HCAI stock fell 11.35% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.
- FiscalNote Holdings NOTE stock fell 10.54% to $4.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.2 million.
- Proficient Auto Logistics PAL shares fell 10.11% to $6.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.5 million.
- Rain Enhancement RAIN shares decreased by 9.96% to $6.15. The company's market cap stands at $51.8 million.
- CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs CDTG shares decreased by 9.6% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
