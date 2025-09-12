12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Mega Fortune Co MGRT shares moved upwards by 30.4% to $4.59 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.4 million.
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock rose 23.17% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.0 million.
- IonQ IONQ shares rose 17.32% to $55.2. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 billion.
- Wolfspeed WOLF stock moved upwards by 14.36% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $294.1 million.
- Rigetti Computing RGTI shares moved upwards by 13.79% to $18.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
- Wearable Devices WLDS shares increased by 13.42% to $9.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- XTI Aerospace XTIA shares declined by 23.7% to $1.55 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.1 million.
- Frequency Electronics FEIM stock declined by 16.07% to $28.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Foxx Development Hldgs FOXX shares fell 14.47% to $4.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings CCTG shares declined by 10.22% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.
- American Bitcoin ABTC stock declined by 9.61% to $7.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion.
- Ouster OUST stock declined by 9.15% to $27.92. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
