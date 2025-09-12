12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC stock increased by 39.5% to $6.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
- FBS Global FBGL shares moved upwards by 26.88% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
- IBEX IBEX shares rose 26.78% to $38.62. The company's market cap stands at $407.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- BGSF BGSF stock moved upwards by 24.99% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.4 million.
- Decent Holding DXST stock moved upwards by 13.04% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
- Simpple SPPL stock moved upwards by 12.72% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
Losers
- JE Cleantech Holdings JCSE stock declined by 8.9% to $1.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
- Primega Group Holdings ZDAI stock decreased by 8.63% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.
- Broadwind BWEN stock decreased by 8.3% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $52.7 million.
- Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares declined by 8.29% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $54.7 million.
- Multi Ways Holdings MWG shares fell 7.78% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
- Lichen International LICN shares fell 7.77% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BGLCBioNexus Gene Lab Corp
$4.739.99%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
62.74
Growth
16.66
Quality
N/A
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BGSFBGSF Inc
$7.9424.1%
BWENBroadwind Inc
$2.11-7.86%
DXSTDecent Holding Inc
$1.390.72%
FBGLFBS Global Ltd
$0.6360-4.16%
IBEXIBEX Ltd
$38.7027.1%
JCSEJE Cleantech Holdings Ltd
$1.24-1.59%
LICNLichen International Ltd
$4.78-4.40%
MCRPMicropolis Holding Co
$1.44-8.28%
MWGMulti Ways Holdings Ltd
$0.3499-%
SPPLSimpple Ltd
$4.473.89%
ZDAIPrimega Group Holdings Ltd
$0.5300-8.62%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.