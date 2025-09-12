12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC stock increased by 39.5% to $6.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

stock increased by 39.5% to $6.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million. FBS Global FBGL shares moved upwards by 26.88% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 26.88% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million. IBEX IBEX shares rose 26.78% to $38.62. The company's market cap stands at $407.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares rose 26.78% to $38.62. The company's market cap stands at $407.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. BGSF BGSF stock moved upwards by 24.99% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 24.99% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.4 million. Decent Holding DXST stock moved upwards by 13.04% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 13.04% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million. Simpple SPPL stock moved upwards by 12.72% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

Losers

JE Cleantech Holdings JCSE stock declined by 8.9% to $1.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.

stock declined by 8.9% to $1.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million. Primega Group Holdings ZDAI stock decreased by 8.63% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.

stock decreased by 8.63% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million. Broadwind BWEN stock decreased by 8.3% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $52.7 million.

stock decreased by 8.3% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $52.7 million. Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares declined by 8.29% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $54.7 million.

shares declined by 8.29% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $54.7 million. Multi Ways Holdings MWG shares fell 7.78% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.

shares fell 7.78% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million. Lichen International LICN shares fell 7.77% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.