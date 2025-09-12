12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Youxin Technology YAAS stock increased by 26.2% to $0.09 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
- Wearable Devices WLDS shares moved upwards by 25.07% to $10.14. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- TROOPS TROO stock rose 16.52% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $140.4 million.
- Forward Industries FORD stock rose 10.17% to $37.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.2 million.
- CVD Equipment CVV stock moved upwards by 10.06% to $3.28. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
- Oblong OBLG shares rose 9.57% to $3.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
Losers
- XTI Aerospace XTIA shares declined by 20.2% to $1.62 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.1 million.
- Soluna Holdings SLNHP stock decreased by 12.59% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings CCTG shares fell 10.91% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.
- NETSOL Technologies NTWK stock fell 9.88% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.5 million.
- Frequency Electronics FEIM shares declined by 8.88% to $31.3. The company's market cap stands at $334.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Integrated Media Tech IMTE stock decreased by 7.89% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
