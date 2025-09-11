12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- ZSPACE ZSPC stock increased by 7.6% to $1.83 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.
- Robo.ai AIIO stock increased by 7.07% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $539.3 million.
- Vince Holding VNCE shares increased by 6.05% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- MOGU MOGU shares rose 5.42% to $4.86. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
- Lobo EV Technologies LOBO stock rose 5.08% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
- Yunhong Green CTI YHGJ shares moved upwards by 4.6% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
Losers
- Rent the Runway RENT shares fell 30.3% to $5.5 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Springview Holdings SPHL stock declined by 10.86% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
- Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares decreased by 9.5% to $4.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $664.4 million.
- Kaixin Hldgs KXIN stock declined by 7.99% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares declined by 6.87% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
- 707 Cayman Holdings JEM shares declined by 6.6% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
JEM707 Cayman Holdings Ltd
$0.4678-16.5%
JZXNJiuzi Holdings Inc
$0.9895-0.61%
KXINKaixin Holdings
$0.7350-31.3%
LOBOLobo EV Technologies Ltd
$0.6292-0.13%
MOGUMOGU Inc
$4.7790.8%
MSCStudio City International Holdings Ltd
$4.2122.0%
RENTRent the Runway Inc
$6.405.09%
SPHLSpringview Holdings Ltd
$0.5400-17.6%
VNCEVince Holding Corp
$3.2092.8%
YHGJYunhong Green CTI Ltd
$0.65000.02%
ZSPCZSPACE Inc
$1.838.93%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.