September 11, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • ZSPACE ZSPC stock increased by 7.6% to $1.83 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.
  • Robo.ai AIIO stock increased by 7.07% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $539.3 million.
  • Vince Holding VNCE shares increased by 6.05% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MOGU MOGU shares rose 5.42% to $4.86. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
  • Lobo EV Technologies LOBO stock rose 5.08% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
  • Yunhong Green CTI YHGJ shares moved upwards by 4.6% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.

Losers

  • Rent the Runway RENT shares fell 30.3% to $5.5 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Springview Holdings SPHL stock declined by 10.86% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
  • Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares decreased by 9.5% to $4.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $664.4 million.
  • Kaixin Hldgs KXIN stock declined by 7.99% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares declined by 6.87% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
  • 707 Cayman Holdings JEM shares declined by 6.6% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AIIO Logo
AIIORobo.ai Inc
$1.44-10.0%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
JEM Logo
JEM707 Cayman Holdings Ltd
$0.4678-16.5%
JZXN Logo
JZXNJiuzi Holdings Inc
$0.9895-0.61%
KXIN Logo
KXINKaixin Holdings
$0.7350-31.3%
LOBO Logo
LOBOLobo EV Technologies Ltd
$0.6292-0.13%
MOGU Logo
MOGUMOGU Inc
$4.7790.8%
MSC Logo
MSCStudio City International Holdings Ltd
$4.2122.0%
RENT Logo
RENTRent the Runway Inc
$6.405.09%
SPHL Logo
SPHLSpringview Holdings Ltd
$0.5400-17.6%
VNCE Logo
VNCEVince Holding Corp
$3.2092.8%
YHGJ Logo
YHGJYunhong Green CTI Ltd
$0.65000.02%
ZSPC Logo
ZSPCZSPACE Inc
$1.838.93%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved