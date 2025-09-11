12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ZSPACE ZSPC stock increased by 7.6% to $1.83 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.

Losers

Rent the Runway RENT shares fell 30.3% to $5.5 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares declined by 6.87% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million. 707 Cayman Holdings JEM shares declined by 6.6% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.

