12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Addex Therapeutics ADXN shares rose 33.4% to $11.62 during Thursday's after-market session.

shares moved upwards by 19.96% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 17.77% to $4.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million.

shares increased by 8.74% to $4.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

stock rose 8.15% to $19.9. The company's market cap stands at $934.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

shares moved upwards by 7.15% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 million.

Losers

ProPhase Labs PRPH stock declined by 7.8% to $0.48 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.

shares decreased by 7.37% to $7.55. The company's market cap stands at $46.1 million.

shares fell 5.86% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.

shares declined by 5.81% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.

stock fell 5.64% to $3.85. The company's market cap stands at $58.4 million.

stock fell 5.08% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.