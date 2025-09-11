September 11, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Addex Therapeutics ADXN shares rose 33.4% to $11.62 during Thursday's after-market session.
  • Modular Medical MODD shares moved upwards by 19.96% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million.
  • Exicure XCUR stock moved upwards by 17.77% to $4.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million.
  • Kindly MD NAKA shares increased by 8.74% to $4.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Kestra Medical Techs KMTS stock rose 8.15% to $19.9. The company's market cap stands at $934.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Cosmos Health COSM shares moved upwards by 7.15% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 million.

Losers

  • ProPhase Labs PRPH stock declined by 7.8% to $0.48 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.
  • Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares decreased by 7.37% to $7.55. The company's market cap stands at $46.1 million.
  • GRI Bio GRI shares fell 5.86% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD shares declined by 5.81% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock fell 5.64% to $3.85. The company's market cap stands at $58.4 million.
  • Indaptus Therapeutics INDP stock fell 5.08% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ADXN Logo
ADXNAddex Therapeutics Ltd
$10.2332.0%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
COSM Logo
COSMCosmos Health Inc
$0.839510.5%
GLMD Logo
GLMDGalmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd
$1.463.55%
GRI Logo
GRIGRI Bio Inc
$1.8619.2%
INDP Logo
INDPIndaptus Therapeutics Inc
$2.622.75%
KMTS Logo
KMTSKestra Medical Technologies Ltd
$19.909.40%
KZIA Logo
KZIAKazia Therapeutics Ltd
$7.73-6.30%
MODD Logo
MODDModular Medical Inc
$0.871026.0%
NAKA Logo
NAKAKindly MD Inc
$4.14-13.8%
PRPH Logo
PRPHProPhase Labs Inc
$0.4764-2.80%
UPC Logo
UPCUniverse Pharmaceuticals Inc
$3.850.26%
XCUR Logo
XCURExicure Inc
$3.51-5.90%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved