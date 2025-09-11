12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Addex Therapeutics ADXN shares rose 33.4% to $11.62 during Thursday's after-market session.
- Modular Medical MODD shares moved upwards by 19.96% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million.
- Exicure XCUR stock moved upwards by 17.77% to $4.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million.
- Kindly MD NAKA shares increased by 8.74% to $4.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Kestra Medical Techs KMTS stock rose 8.15% to $19.9. The company's market cap stands at $934.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Cosmos Health COSM shares moved upwards by 7.15% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 million.
Losers
- ProPhase Labs PRPH stock declined by 7.8% to $0.48 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.
- Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares decreased by 7.37% to $7.55. The company's market cap stands at $46.1 million.
- GRI Bio GRI shares fell 5.86% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD shares declined by 5.81% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock fell 5.64% to $3.85. The company's market cap stands at $58.4 million.
- Indaptus Therapeutics INDP stock fell 5.08% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
