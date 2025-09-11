September 11, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • BGSF BGSF stock moved upwards by 27.0% to $8.13 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.7 million.
  • IBEX IBEX stock increased by 22.16% to $37.21. The company's market cap stands at $386.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Lakeside Holding LSH stock moved upwards by 6.48% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.
  • The Generation Essentials TGE stock increased by 6.02% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $142.9 million.
  • YY Group Holding YYGH shares moved upwards by 4.84% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
  • Perma-Fix Envirn Servs PESI shares increased by 4.39% to $8.55. The company's market cap stands at $185.8 million.

Losers

  • High-Trend International HTCO shares fell 18.2% to $6.69 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million.
  • Rain Enhancement RAIN stock declined by 10.99% to $6.08. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 million.
  • Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock decreased by 6.0% to $0.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
  • Smart Powerr CREG shares declined by 5.04% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE shares fell 4.94% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
  • Graphjet Technology GTI shares fell 4.84% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

