12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- BGSF BGSF stock moved upwards by 27.0% to $8.13 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.7 million.
- IBEX IBEX stock increased by 22.16% to $37.21. The company's market cap stands at $386.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Lakeside Holding LSH stock moved upwards by 6.48% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.
- The Generation Essentials TGE stock increased by 6.02% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $142.9 million.
- YY Group Holding YYGH shares moved upwards by 4.84% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
- Perma-Fix Envirn Servs PESI shares increased by 4.39% to $8.55. The company's market cap stands at $185.8 million.
Losers
- High-Trend International HTCO shares fell 18.2% to $6.69 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million.
- Rain Enhancement RAIN stock declined by 10.99% to $6.08. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 million.
- Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock decreased by 6.0% to $0.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
- Smart Powerr CREG shares declined by 5.04% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE shares fell 4.94% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Graphjet Technology GTI shares fell 4.84% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
