12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

UTime WTO stock moved upwards by 46.9% to $1.88 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.

Youxin Technology YAAS shares moved upwards by 11.55% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.

Oblong OBLG shares moved upwards by 11.32% to $3.14. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.

Soluna Holdings SLNHP shares rose 9.52% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.

Hub Cyber Security HUBC shares rose 8.88% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.

RF Industries RFIL stock increased by 5.5% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Next Technology Holding NXTT stock declined by 46.8% to $0.19 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $101.9 million.

XTI Aerospace XTIA stock declined by 17.74% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.9 million.

Foxx Development Hldgs FOXX stock fell 11.77% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million.

Frequency Electronics FEIM stock decreased by 9.76% to $31.0. The company's market cap stands at $318.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

CCSC Tech Intl Holdings CCTG shares declined by 9.68% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.

Sonim Technologies SONM shares decreased by 5.65% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.