12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Profusa PFSA stock rose 74.3% to $0.46 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
- Maze Therapeutics MAZE shares increased by 49.25% to $23.91. The company's market cap stands at $702.4 million.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Celegne Contingent Value Rights CELGR shares increased by 37.36% to $0.04.
- GRI Bio GRI stock increased by 35.89% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- ProKidney PROK stock moved upwards by 32.4% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.5 million.
- PACS Group PACS stock increased by 28.85% to $9.94. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- EUDA Health Holdings EUDA stock declined by 20.1% to $1.11 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million.
- Revelation Biosciences REVB shares decreased by 18.83% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
- Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) CUPR stock decreased by 17.91% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
- Exicure XCUR shares decreased by 14.6% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million.
- Kindly MD NAKA shares fell 14.54% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- MSP Recovery MSPR shares fell 14.45% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
