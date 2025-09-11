12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Primega Group Holdings ZDAI stock moved upwards by 37.5% to $0.57 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.

stock moved upwards by 37.5% to $0.57 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million. YY Group Holding YYGH shares increased by 23.71% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.

shares increased by 23.71% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million. Energys Group ENGS shares increased by 20.39% to $7.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.9 million.

shares increased by 20.39% to $7.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.9 million. GrafTech International EAF shares rose 18.06% to $9.12. The company's market cap stands at $199.2 million.

shares rose 18.06% to $9.12. The company's market cap stands at $199.2 million. Professional Diversity IPDN shares rose 16.73% to $3.07. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

shares rose 16.73% to $3.07. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million. Li Bang International LBGJ stock moved upwards by 16.19% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.

Losers

Robin Energy RBNE stock decreased by 39.4% to $1.4 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.

stock decreased by 39.4% to $1.4 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million. Sentage Hldgs SNTG shares fell 31.77% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

shares fell 31.77% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million. Intelligent Living ILAG stock fell 19.84% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.

stock fell 19.84% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million. JE Cleantech Holdings JCSE shares fell 13.67% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

shares fell 13.67% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million. Enovix ENVX shares declined by 12.9% to $7.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

shares declined by 12.9% to $7.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. Mint MIMI shares fell 12.39% to $7.88. The company's market cap stands at $207.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.