12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

stock increased by 83.0% to $0.33 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $101.9 million. ReAlpha Tech AIRE shares rose 60.45% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $58.6 million.

shares rose 33.28% to $8.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Red Cat Holdings RCAT stock rose 30.14% to $11.09. The company's market cap stands at $849.9 million.

Losers

shares decreased by 24.4% to $1.35 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $93.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Global Engine Group GLE stock declined by 18.53% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.

shares declined by 15.88% to $7.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Creative Global Tech CGTL stock decreased by 15.75% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.

