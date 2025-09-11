12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Next Technology Holding NXTT stock increased by 83.0% to $0.33 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $101.9 million.
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE shares rose 60.45% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $58.6 million.
- Wearable Devices WLDS shares rose 57.1% to $8.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Forward Industries FORD stock moved upwards by 40.92% to $35.51. The company's market cap stands at $43.2 million.
- Optical Cable OCC shares rose 33.28% to $8.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Red Cat Holdings RCAT stock rose 30.14% to $11.09. The company's market cap stands at $849.9 million.
Losers
- Zenvia ZENV shares decreased by 24.4% to $1.35 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $93.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Global Engine Group GLE stock declined by 18.53% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.
- Saiheat SAIH shares fell 18.34% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
- My Size MYSZ shares fell 16.91% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
- Quantum QMCO shares declined by 15.88% to $7.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Creative Global Tech CGTL stock decreased by 15.75% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
