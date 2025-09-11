September 11, 2025 8:10 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Silexion Therapeutics SLXN shares moved upwards by 185.8% to $12.82 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
  • Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares rose 93.69% to $15.98. The company's market cap stands at $46.1 million.
  • Maze Therapeutics MAZE stock rose 27.09% to $20.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $702.4 million.
  • Sharps Technology STSS stock moved upwards by 22.72% to $11.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
  • Revolution Medicines RVMD shares moved upwards by 11.19% to $44.98. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 billion.
  • Aptorum Group APM shares increased by 10.52% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.

Losers

  • Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) CUPR shares declined by 21.8% to $1.27 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
  • Avidity Biosciences RNA stock decreased by 19.83% to $37.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
  • iSpecimen ISPC shares decreased by 15.27% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
  • NeuroSense Therapeutics NRSN stock declined by 14.71% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million.
  • XORTX Therapeutics XRTX stock decreased by 14.33% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
  • Zhengye Biotechnology ZYBT shares declined by 13.47% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $492.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

