12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

YY Group Holding YYGH stock increased by 108.0% to $0.71 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.

stock increased by 108.0% to $0.71 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million. SU Group Holdings SUGP shares increased by 21.46% to $7.3. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

shares increased by 21.46% to $7.3. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million. Broadwind BWEN shares moved upwards by 21.19% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $49.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 21.19% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $49.9 million. WF Holding WFF shares moved upwards by 20.5% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 20.5% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million. Planet Image Intl YIBO stock moved upwards by 11.64% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 11.64% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.6 million. Zeo Energy ZEO shares rose 9.24% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.

Losers

Robin Energy RBNE stock declined by 28.2% to $1.65 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.

stock declined by 28.2% to $1.65 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million. Intelligent Living ILAG stock fell 27.85% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.

stock fell 27.85% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million. Enovix ENVX stock declined by 13.67% to $7.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

stock declined by 13.67% to $7.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. Linkers Industries LNKS stock fell 12.97% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.

stock fell 12.97% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million. CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs CDTG shares fell 12.73% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.

shares fell 12.73% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million. Rain Enhancement RAIN stock declined by 11.35% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.