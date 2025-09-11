12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- YY Group Holding YYGH stock increased by 108.0% to $0.71 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
- SU Group Holdings SUGP shares increased by 21.46% to $7.3. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- Broadwind BWEN shares moved upwards by 21.19% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $49.9 million.
- WF Holding WFF shares moved upwards by 20.5% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
- Planet Image Intl YIBO stock moved upwards by 11.64% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.6 million.
- Zeo Energy ZEO shares rose 9.24% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.
Losers
- Robin Energy RBNE stock declined by 28.2% to $1.65 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.
- Intelligent Living ILAG stock fell 27.85% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
- Enovix ENVX stock declined by 13.67% to $7.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Linkers Industries LNKS stock fell 12.97% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.
- CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs CDTG shares fell 12.73% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- Rain Enhancement RAIN stock declined by 11.35% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BWENBroadwind Inc
$2.3910.1%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
74.55
Growth
25.28
Quality
N/A
Value
55.92
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CDTGCDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd
$0.9500-13.6%
ENVXEnovix Corp
$7.75-15.3%
ILAGIntelligent Living Application Group Inc
$0.6530-25.2%
LNKSLinkers Industries Ltd
$0.4700-13.0%
RAINRain Enhancement Technologies Holdco Inc
$5.00-11.3%
RBNERobin Energy Ltd
$1.67-27.4%
SUGPSU Group Holdings Ltd
$5.68-5.49%
WFFWF Holding Ltd
$1.1218.4%
YIBOPlanet Image International Ltd
$1.502.74%
YYGHYY Group Holding Ltd
$0.640988.4%
ZEOZeo Energy Corp
$1.276.66%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.