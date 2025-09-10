12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Treasure Global TGL stock moved upwards by 58.0% to $1.41 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
- TNL Mediagene TNMG stock increased by 36.33% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
- Token Cat TC stock increased by 23.62% to $20.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.
- Global Mofy AI GMM stock rose 13.04% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.8 million.
- So-Young Intl SY shares moved upwards by 5.17% to $3.86. The company's market cap stands at $423.4 million.
- CTRL Group MCTR stock increased by 4.99% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $35.8 million.
Losers
- EPWK Holdings EPWK shares decreased by 9.6% to $0.48 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
- Amber International AMBR shares declined by 8.9% to $3.79. The company's market cap stands at $400.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Asset Entities ASST shares declined by 7.17% to $7.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.4 million.
- Star Fashion Culture STFS stock decreased by 6.74% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
- HWH International HWH shares decreased by 6.18% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.
- Pop Culture Gr CPOP stock fell 6.18% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $110.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AMBRAmber International Holding Ltd
$4.9014.5%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
4.07
Quality
N/A
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ASSTAsset Entities Inc
$7.5520.2%
CPOPPop Culture Group Co Ltd
$1.546.94%
EPWKEPWK Holdings Ltd
$0.536338.8%
GMMGlobal Mofy AI Ltd
$2.429.01%
HWHHWH International Inc
$3.30-24.8%
MCTRCTRL Group Ltd
$2.28-2.56%
STFSStar Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd
$0.15252.56%
SYSo-Young International Inc
$3.70-10.6%
TCToken Cat Ltd
$19.8058.4%
TGLTreasure Global Inc
$1.70101.8%
TNMGTNL Mediagene
$0.463720.5%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.