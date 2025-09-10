12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Treasure Global TGL stock moved upwards by 58.0% to $1.41 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 58.0% to $1.41 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million. TNL Mediagene TNMG stock increased by 36.33% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.

stock increased by 36.33% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million. Token Cat TC stock increased by 23.62% to $20.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.

stock increased by 23.62% to $20.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million. Global Mofy AI GMM stock rose 13.04% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.8 million.

stock rose 13.04% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.8 million. So-Young Intl SY shares moved upwards by 5.17% to $3.86. The company's market cap stands at $423.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.17% to $3.86. The company's market cap stands at $423.4 million. CTRL Group MCTR stock increased by 4.99% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $35.8 million.

Losers

EPWK Holdings EPWK shares decreased by 9.6% to $0.48 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

shares decreased by 9.6% to $0.48 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million. Amber International AMBR shares declined by 8.9% to $3.79. The company's market cap stands at $400.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares declined by 8.9% to $3.79. The company's market cap stands at $400.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Asset Entities ASST shares declined by 7.17% to $7.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.4 million.

shares declined by 7.17% to $7.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.4 million. Star Fashion Culture STFS stock decreased by 6.74% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

stock decreased by 6.74% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million. HWH International HWH shares decreased by 6.18% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.

shares decreased by 6.18% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million. Pop Culture Gr CPOP stock fell 6.18% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $110.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.