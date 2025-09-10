12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Broadwind BWEN stock moved upwards by 25.3% to $2.72 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 million.

Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares increased by 14.56% to $4.72. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.

Silynxcom SYNX shares moved upwards by 14.46% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.

Zeo Energy ZEO stock moved upwards by 7.56% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $40.6 million.

Lakeside Holding LSH shares rose 6.77% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.

Mint MIMI stock moved upwards by 5.55% to $9.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.7 million.

Losers

Intelligent Living ILAG shares decreased by 20.6% to $0.69 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.

Robin Energy RBNE shares decreased by 19.57% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

Enovix ENVX stock fell 12.91% to $7.97. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

Linkers Industries LNKS shares decreased by 12.14% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.

Decent Holding DXST shares declined by 12.09% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.

JE Cleantech Holdings JCSE stock declined by 8.47% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.